Made in Montana Pottery

For unique, one-of-a-kind, locally made gifts, look no further than Whitefish Pottery. The store sells personal work from their own employees as well as locally made paintings, photographs, pottery and jewelry. If you're a beer enthusiast, you'll be particularly interested in the beautiful pottery growlers and cups created by Tim Carlburg. The work of Montana artist Carol Hagan is also noteworthy; her bright and colorful paintings of Montana wildlife are stunning.