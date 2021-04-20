White Sands Beach
Big Spider, Big IslandNot going for any photo awards here. I just feel compelled to document the occasional blindingly repulsive aspects of travel now and then. This godless creature haunted an otherwise lovely Hawaiian romp. In fact, it still haunts me.
over 4 years ago
Big and Scary Cane Spiders
Coming across a cane spider can be startling, but they are almost always harmless and they are beneficial in that they eat other bugs that you don't want in your house, including silverfish and cockroaches.
S/he probably thought you were repulsive, too, and also very big and scary. :)
