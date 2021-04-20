Where are you going?
White Sands Beach

Ali'i Drive, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Big Spider, Big Island Kailua Kona Hawaii United States

Sun - Sat 6am - 11pm

Big Spider, Big Island

Not going for any photo awards here. I just feel compelled to document the occasional blindingly repulsive aspects of travel now and then. This godless creature haunted an otherwise lovely Hawaiian romp. In fact, it still haunts me.
By Chris Colin , AFAR Contributor

Greg Vaughn
over 4 years ago

Big and Scary Cane Spiders

Coming across a cane spider can be startling, but they are almost always harmless and they are beneficial in that they eat other bugs that you don't want in your house, including silverfish and cockroaches.

S/he probably thought you were repulsive, too, and also very big and scary. :)

