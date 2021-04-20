San Pedro Holiday Hotel San Pedro, Belize

Celebrate Halloween at San Pedro Holiday Hotel If ghouls and goblins are your thing, mark the last Saturday in October on your calendar and pack your best costume! Head to Ambergris Caye for one of the biggest and most entertaining parties of the year—Holiday Hotel’s Halloween Bash.



Drawing a fun crowd of both locals and tourists, the outdoor decks at San Pedro’s Holiday Hotel are packed to capacity with some of the most ingeniously costumed partygoers. The celebration kicks off around 10 p.m. as guests head in on the “red carpet” to the delight of many neighborhood kids and families lining the street. Dance until nearly sunrise, enjoying drink specials and vying for prizes for costumes in a variety of categories.

