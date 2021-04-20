Black and White Cultural Center San Pedro, Belize

Learn About Garifuna Culture in San Pedro Ambergris Caye may not be the ideal spot to holiday if you want to immerse yourself in the local Garifuna culture; however, the island is not completely devoid of its influence. Head south of San Pedro and stop by the Black and White Garifuna Cultural Center. Opened in 2012, owner Julia Martinez has worked tirelessly to promote and educate visitors on traditional Garifuna culture.



Visitors to Black and White Cultural Center are educated on what a typical day is like for a traditional Garifuna woman, including a demonstration on how to make cassava bread – a culinary staple in Garifuna cuisine. There are junkunu dancers and Garifuna drummers, and guests can also view a 30-40 minute video presentation to learn more in-depth facts about the Garifuna culture. The experience culminates with my favorite part – sampling a number of traditional Garifuna dishes.



Travelers wanting to schedule a visit to the Black and White Garifuna Cultural Center in San Pedro should contact Julia directly at 605-2895 or 625-5204.

