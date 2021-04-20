Where are you going?
Mata Rocks Resort

Coconut Dr
Website
| +501 226-2336
Signature Drinks at Squirrel's Nest Bar

Head south of town to the tiny beach bar at Mata Rocks Resort. Squirrel’s Nest is a peaceful spot to enjoy a few cocktails while taking in views of Belize’s well-renowned Barrier Reef.

For years, I called Mata Rocks my hotel of choice when I visited Belize as a tourist. I spent the bulk of my days lounging by the pool and chatting with the bartenders at Squirrel’s Nest. Longtime bartenders Sherilyn and Criselda are two of the nicest people on the island and serve up some pretty awesome drinks. Try Mata Rock's specialties like the Mata Colada or Pink Squirrel.

Open daily, closing hours vary but usually around 8-8:30pm.
By Erin De Santiago , AFAR Local Expert

