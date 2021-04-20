Where are you going?
Ak'bol Yoga Retreat and Ecoresort

North of the bridge, San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Belize, Belize
Website
Yoga under the Palampa

The table in the foreground is part of the Ak'Bol café, where one can eat healthy food for good prices--lots of vegetarian food, smoothies, and coconut French toast. At the end of the pier is the location for yoga. I went on a Wednesday, which was a 9 a.m. "all levels" class, though I can't imagine it would suit a beginner--this was challenging, inspiring yoga, well worth the $15 US.
By Beth Ann Fennelly

Kelley
almost 7 years ago

Palm Tree Heaven

Our first stop in Belize was the Ak'Bol Resort on Ambergis Caye in San Pedro. While the island isn't as off the grid as some may like, Ak'Bol is a total treat. From fresh food and drink to morning yoga sessions, Ak'Bol fills your "tiki hut" needs.

Wonderful hospitality—I can't wait to go back.
Beth Ann Fennelly
almost 7 years ago

yoga

Here's the yoga instructor turning things upside down. While she taught, her dog lounged around the open-air palapa studio, eventually falling asleep and demonstrating true downward dog. Ak'bol has mats for yoga classes free with the price of the class.

