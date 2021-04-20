Ak'bol Yoga Retreat and Ecoresort North of the bridge, San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Belize, Belize

Yoga under the Palampa The table in the foreground is part of the Ak'Bol café, where one can eat healthy food for good prices--lots of vegetarian food, smoothies, and coconut French toast. At the end of the pier is the location for yoga. I went on a Wednesday, which was a 9 a.m. "all levels" class, though I can't imagine it would suit a beginner--this was challenging, inspiring yoga, well worth the $15 US.