Ak'bol Yoga Retreat and Ecoresort
North of the bridge, San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Belize, Belize
Yoga under the PalampaThe table in the foreground is part of the Ak'Bol café, where one can eat healthy food for good prices--lots of vegetarian food, smoothies, and coconut French toast. At the end of the pier is the location for yoga. I went on a Wednesday, which was a 9 a.m. "all levels" class, though I can't imagine it would suit a beginner--this was challenging, inspiring yoga, well worth the $15 US.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Palm Tree Heaven
Our first stop in Belize was the Ak'Bol Resort on Ambergis Caye in San Pedro. While the island isn't as off the grid as some may like, Ak'Bol is a total treat. From fresh food and drink to morning yoga sessions, Ak'Bol fills your "tiki hut" needs.
Wonderful hospitality—I can't wait to go back.
almost 7 years ago
Here's the yoga instructor turning things upside down. While she taught, her dog lounged around the open-air palapa studio, eventually falling asleep and demonstrating true downward dog. Ak'bol has mats for yoga classes free with the price of the class.