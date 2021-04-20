Where are you going?
Belize Chocolate Company

Barrier Reef Drive, San Pedro, Belize
Website
| +501 226-3015
Visit the Belize Chocolate Company San Pedro Belize

More info

Sun 10:30am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 8:30am - 7pm

Visit the Belize Chocolate Company

Jo and Chris Beaumont are expats from London who moved to Belize, to open a windsurfing and adventure sports business. They now own the Belize Chocolate Company, which produces the luxury chocolate line, Kakaw and numerous other cacao-based skincare, healthcare and cooking products. Their small shop on Barrier Reef Drive just steps from the beach in San Pedro seems like an expat’s dream. They certainly exhibit the kind of easy happiness that comes from providing a product everyone wants. The Belize Chocolate Company is a café and a store, so visitors can stop in and stay a while. When you do, make sure you seek out Jo or Chris. They are wonderful people, and their chocolate isn’t half bad either!
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

