Waldorf Astoria Park CitySitting pretty on seven acres below Canyons Resort, the Waldorf Astoria is one of Park City’s preferred stays thanks to its elegant suites, sleek spa, and signature service. Opened in 2009, the stone-and-log lodge projects alpine grandeur. Interiors mix natural elements with posh details like a Baccarat crystal chandelier, an Italian marble fireplace, Oriental rugs, and leather furnishings. Outside, the hotel’s private gondola whisks skiers to the slopes and back, after which they can take a soak in the heated outdoor pool or indulge in a massage at the sunny, 16,000-square-foot spa—one of the finest in the Wasatch Mountains. Come dinnertime, guests head to onsite restaurant Powder, an antler-lined spot offering locavore fare and stunning mountain views.
The 174 guestrooms and suites all feature gas fireplaces; many also have balconies. Available with one to four bedrooms, the Bi-Level Suites even include fireplaces and gourmet kitchens outfitted with Viking appliances.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Stay in Style at the Waldorf Astoria
The trend setter of "grand hotels" worldwide, it doesn't get swankier than at the Waldorf Astoria Park City, situated at Canyons. Their new gondola takes you right from the back door of the hotel direct to the slopes. The courtyard with pool and fire pits is one of the prettiest in town.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Ice Skate with a Pro in Park City
The Waldorf Astoria Park City can make almost any winter fantasy a reality. Ever dream of mushing your own dog sleigh? The hotel teamed up with Pawsatch, a local dog sledding company, to allow guests to spend the day with a team of Siberian Huskies and Alaskan Malamutes. Guests learn sledding commands and will practice driving the sled. At day's end they can practice their new skill during a guided sled tour of the mountains. Need more action? Park City is a training mecca for winter Olympians, and the hotel can arrange private ice skating or speed skating lessons with a member of the U.S. National Speedskating Team.