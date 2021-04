Shanghai Ferry (外马路735号) Lin Jiang Da Sha ( Zhong Shan Nan Lu ), Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085

Ferry Across the Hungapu River While there are a number of ways to cross the Huangpu River, the most scenic is—without a doubt—by ferry. Part of Shanghai’s incredible public transportation system, a couple yuan will get you from one bank of the river to the other, with a view to boot. Ferries run every 15-20 minutes depending on the time of day and take off from various ports on either side. Check out the link below for more details.