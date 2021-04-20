Where are you going?
W. Armstrong & Son

81-83 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2HJ, UK
| +44 131 220 5557
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Thur 9am - 5:30pm
Fri 9am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 6pm

Where would the students of Edinburgh be without Armstrong's? Since 1870, Edinburgh residents have been coming to this vintage emporium, much larger inside than its exterior suggests, for cheap and unique items of clothing representing every era since from that year and onward.

With a particularly strong selection of vintage tweed, tartan and cashmere, it's a good bet for souvenir shopping.

Photo: Karen Gardiner
By Karen Gardiner , AFAR Local Expert

