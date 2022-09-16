Grand Papa Niseko Lodge

Niseko may be known as the Aspen of the East, but the Grandpapa Lodge feels decidedly Alpine, with a gingerbread exterior, Swiss fondue restaurant, and pension-style friendliness. Modest rooms are cozy and sparse (some with a shared bath), but so are the rates: prices are generally well lower than the big resorts and include a hot breakfast. The family-run lodge’s lounge has a fireplace and games for socializing with the international mix of guests, and the Yukoro public onsen is next door (admission is 600 yen per adult). The village has a free bus to the ski lifts and restaurants.
Grandpapa Lodge Niseko
