Grand Papa Niseko Lodge

Japan, 〒044-0081 Hokkaidō, Abuta-gun, Kutchan-chō, Yamada, 字山田１６３
http://niseko-grandpapa.com/
IMG_4572.jpg

Grandpapa Lodge

IMG_4572.jpg

Niseko may be known as the Aspen of the East, but the Grandpapa Lodge feels decidedly Alpine, with a gingerbread exterior, Swiss fondue restaurant, and pension-style friendliness. Modest rooms are cozy and sparse (some with a shared bath), but so are the rates: prices are generally well lower than the big resorts and include a hot breakfast. The family-run lodge’s lounge has a fireplace and games for socializing with the international mix of guests, and the Yukoro public onsen is next door (admission is 600 yen per adult). The village has a free bus to the ski lifts and restaurants.

By Meg Alcazar

More Recommendations

Meg Alcazar
Sun Oct 29 09:12:01 EDT 2017

Grandpapa Lodge Niseko

Niseko may be known as the Aspen of the East, but the Grandpapa Lodge feels decidedly Alpine, with a gingerbread exterior, Swiss fondue restaurant, and pension-style friendliness. Modest rooms are cozy and sparse (some with a shared bath), but so are the rates: prices are generally well lower than the big resorts and include a hot breakfast. The family-run lodge’s lounge has a fireplace and games for socializing with the international mix of guests, and the Yukoro public onsen is next door (admission is 600 yen per adult). The village has a free bus to the ski lifts and restaurants.

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know