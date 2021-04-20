Where are you going?
Eriko Horiki

Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan
Washi Paper Showroom/Studio of Eriko Horiki

Kyoto has no shortage of craftsmen and women. And Eriko Horiki is one of Japan’s preeminent Washi paper designers beloved for her architectural creations that verge on contemporary art. Her studio, Mecca for Washi fans, is located in a simple, modern concrete building. Her paper art can be experienced in a literal slideshow with 15 foot long piece of paper, showcased on ceiling tracks and then dramatically lit from behind to reveal its range of gorgeous characteristics, including fibrous works with swirls of mulberry bark to elongated textured strips of bark to more sculptural pieces in the form of lanterns that mimic the shapes of eggs and cacti.
By Adam H. Graham , AFAR Contributor

