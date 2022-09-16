Niseko Village

Having travelled to Niseko for the second year in a row to get my fix of the endless fresh powder on the slopes, this moment in time was an epiphany for me. I was contemplating a bold move at the time and when I stopped on the mountain to take this picture, I realized that I had found my new home. I always said I would not live in a place that I did not find uniquely beautiful and Niseko easily if those parameters. Mt. Yotei, which is very often confused with its much bigger brother Mt. Fuji, is truly stunning. This picture is also special because you don’t often get to see Yotei during the winter as it’s always snowing or cloudy. I love this picture, place and I’m pretty sure you would too....