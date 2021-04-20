Virginia Civil War Trails Falls Church, VA, USA

Virginia Civil War Trails Throughout the American Civil War (1861-1865), the Northern Virginia area, including Falls Church was a hotbed of activity—espionage, divided loyalties, battles, skirmishes, armed incursions, troop movements, encampments, fortifications, hospitals, guerrilla warfare—by both the Union (Northern) and Confederate (Southern) sides. The Virginia Civil War Trails Program highlights some of the lesser-known but very interesting stories and anecdotes Virginia has to offer. Historical markers at various locations give visitors the opportunity to explore the Virginia back roads, learning some history while driving and walking through some beautiful landscapes. Printable trail maps are available on the Civil War Trails website.