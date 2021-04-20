Vietnam Veterans Memorial
5 Henry Bacon Dr NW, Washington, DC 20245, USA
+1 202-426-6841
Vietnam MemorialOne of the most humbling spots—the seemingly endless names that reflect back into the countenance of the visitor—puts a solemn sense of humanity into the memorial.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Rolling Thunder Rally
In keeping with the spirit of Memorial Day in the US, DC plays host to the annual "Rolling Thunder" Rally, which has become the world's largest single day motorcycle event. Since 1988, hundreds of thousands of Vietnam War veterans, their families, friends, supporters, and advocates converge into DC calling for the US government's recognition and protection of American Prisoners of War (POWs) and Missing In Action (MIAs) as well as honor their fallen brothers on the Vietnam Wall. Hear the thunderous roar of Harley Davidson motorcycles pass cheering crowds as they transform DC streets into a sea of chrome and American flags. A moving tribute not to just Vietnam War veterans, but to all US military veterans.
almost 7 years ago
A rainy day visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
A very calm, somber experience even for our 2 1/2 year old son.