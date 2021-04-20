Verjus
52 Rue de Richelieu, 75001 Paris, France
| +33 1 42 97 54 40
More info
Mon - Fri 7pm - 11pm
Verjus - American Classics in ParisPrior to opening the amazing Verjus Restaurant and Verjus wine bar, Americans Braden Perkins and Laura Adrian owned the Hidden Supper Club, an Internet-access-only series of hosted meals in their Palais Royal apartment. Luckily for us, the moved to a publicly accessible spot because there is no better place in the city to get American fried chicken (it is divine!) or Southern hush puppies like the ones pictured above. There is a great atmosphere, good wine selection and more excellent menu items should you want a little taste of home while visiting Paris.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Verjus
Eat