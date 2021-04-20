Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Verjus

52 Rue de Richelieu, 75001 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 42 97 54 40
Verjus - American Classics in Paris Paris France
Verjus Paris France
Verjus - American Classics in Paris Paris France
Verjus Paris France

More info

Mon - Fri 7pm - 11pm

Verjus - American Classics in Paris

Prior to opening the amazing Verjus Restaurant and Verjus wine bar, Americans Braden Perkins and Laura Adrian owned the Hidden Supper Club, an Internet-access-only series of hosted meals in their Palais Royal apartment. Luckily for us, the moved to a publicly accessible spot because there is no better place in the city to get American fried chicken (it is divine!) or Southern hush puppies like the ones pictured above. There is a great atmosphere, good wine selection and more excellent menu items should you want a little taste of home while visiting Paris.
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Kelly
over 6 years ago

Verjus

Eat

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points