With salmon fishing (and eating), craft breweries, hiking trails, and a thriving local art scene, there’s a lot to love about Anchorage.

Anchorage is the ideal jumping-off point for travelers looking for an Alaska-sized adventure. From there, they can head north to Denali National Park and Fairbanks (237 and 359 miles away, respectively) or south to the Kenai Fjords National Park (125 miles away) and the various fishing communities of the Kenai Peninsula (the furthest being Homer, 223 miles away). Each year, millions of travelers fly into Anchorage and immediately hit the road, sticking around in Alaska’s most populous city just long enough to pick up some road trip snacks. But Anchorage is so much more than a staging area. Because it’s encircled by the vast Chugach mountain range (and the eponymously named half-million-acre state park) and the waters of the Cook Inlet, it’s a place where city life and nature work in tandem. You’ll find meandering green belts, ample mountain trails, and creeks thick with trophy salmon in addition to the city’s shops, eateries, craft breweries, and world-class museums. And although Anchorage has a small town vibe, more than half of the state’s population lives here. If you spend a few days, you’ll see why. Read on for some of the best things to do in Anchorage. Courtesy of Visit Anchorage/Ashley Heimbigner The Anchorage Museum spans the history of the state. Visit the Alaska Native Heritage Center and Anchorage Museum to learn about Indigenous life Anchorage may be situated on the traditional homelands of the Dena’ina Athabascan people, but you can learn about all 11 major Indigenous groups that call Alaska home at the Alaska Native Heritage Center. As the largest cultural institution in the state, the Heritage Center explores more than 10,000 years of Indigenous history, culture, dance, and art through interactive exhibits and live demonstrations. The Anchorage Museum is another good place to learn about the cultural landscape of Alaska. The flagship exhibition is the Smithsonian Arctic Studies Center, which holds more than 600 Indigenous artifacts, including archival photographs, Yupik hunting masks, Iñupiat feast bowls, and woven Haida baskets. All of the content was curated in collaboration with Alaska Native Elders, artists, educators, and scholars. How to visit The Alaska Native Heritage Center is $29 for adults; $25 for seniors, $19 for children age 4–17; $14 for Alaska residents and military with ID; and $12 for child Alaska residents. The Heritage Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. The Anchorage Museum is $20 for nonresident adults ($17 for Alaska residents); $15 for seniors, students, and active duty military; $10 for age 6–12; and free for children 5 and under. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. On the first Friday of the month, the museum is free and open until 9 p.m. Photo by Shutterstock Flattop trail is one of the most hiked trails in Anchorage. Hike up Flattop (or other trails in Chugach State Park) Look, we know you came to Alaska to experience nature, so plan to take a hike—there’s a trail for everyone. Flattop is a popular hiking and running trail, minutes from downtown. It’s just over three miles round-trip and is moderate, save for the last 200 feet (a rocky scramble that requires using your hands to climb), but it’s worth it for the sweeping views of the Chugach Mountains and all of Anchorage. On a clear day, you can see Denali in the distance. Even the views from the trail parking lot are pretty incredible (and because it’s somewhat removed from the city’s ambient light, it makes for an excellent place to try to catch the northern lights in the winter). For more of a challenge, consider O’Malley Peak. Gaining 3,293 feet of elevation over the course of 3.6 miles one-way, it’s a leg-burner. But the views from the top are unmatched. Alternatively, there’s the Williwaw Lakes trail, which passes nine shimmering alpine lakes (including two stashed inside a mountain pass). Its elevation gain of 2,585 feet is fairly negligible when you consider that it’s spread out over a lengthy 16-mile round-trip hike. Another flat-ish but long trail is the Eagle and Symphony Lakes Trail (otherwise known as the South Fork Valley Trail). The 11-mile trail terminates at a pair of lakes—one minty green and the other aquamarine—separated by a narrow isthmus.

