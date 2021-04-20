Where are you going?
Unique Thrift Store

3748 North Elston Avenue
Website
| +1 773-279-0850
Designer Finds at a Thrift Store Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun 10am - 7pm
Mon 6am - 9pm
Tue - Sat 9am - 9pm

There are consignment shops where everyone knows the value of a gently used designer garment, and then there are thrift stores where you can uncover a Coach bag hanging next to Walmart’s finest. Unique is that kind of thrift store.

The good news is that Unique is reasonably priced—not as inexpensive as the Salvation Army, but much more affordable than most consignment shops. It’s clean and organized, and you can find name-brand clothing at great prices. Everyone needs a good thrift shop in their shopping rotation, and Unique is an excellent option.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

