Union MarketUnion Market is the perfect D.C. destination if you're searching for a weekend brunch spot, craving a snack on your way to visit the Capitol, or, you know, hungry. Oyster bar, bakery, taqueria, soda shop, sandwich shop, Korean taco grill—all of the food is here waiting for you. The 47,000-square-foot space is a throwback to the original Union Terminal Market, which opened in 1931 with more than 700 produce, meat, fish, and dairy vendors in airy indoor stalls. The market moved to a warehouse in the 1960s and closed in the 1980s before reopening in 2012. When you’re finished stuffing your face, you can shop for home goods and vintage finds at shops like Little Leaf and Salt & Sundry.
Fine Local Foods at Union Market
Last September, Union Market opened as a year-round indoor food hall in Northeast Washington, D.C. The market showcases more than 40 local vendors including Neopol Smokery, Peregrine Espresso, and Righteous Cheese. This appeared in the March/April 2013 issue.
Eat Your Way Through Washington D.C.'s Biggest Food Hall
At the booths of Union Market, a massive shopping hall, vendors sell made-from-scratch biscuits, Chesapeake Bay oysters, and reclaimed-wood furniture like that of your favorite boutique hotel. Save time for a rare art ﬁlm at the new Angelika Theater on the top level, too. This appeared in the March/April 2015 issue.
Inside Union Market
With a history going back to 1931, Union Market is emerging as one of D.C.'s hot culinary destinations. The marketplace houses local vendors such as Salt & Sundry, Peregrine Espresso, Lyon Bakery, Red Apron Butchery, DC Empanadas, TaKorean, and Rappahannock Oyster Co. Fresh breads, meats, seafood, cheeses, fruits, vegetables, condiments, spices, yogurt, ice cream, baklava, honey, and seasonal pop-up shops are available.
Foodie Heaven
Am I dreaming...? A dynamic market just 7 minutes by foot from my new Noma flat, fresh organic micro-greens on sale next door to an exquisite artisanal cheese stall. House cured salmon on offer a few steps down the lane from a fresh bread baker. Local Oysters on the half shell served up right across from the hummous/taboulleh/dolma stand. An herbal apothecary just alongside a Tea emporium near a juice bar and a spice bazaar. Pinch me please!
One Way Zebra
With the newly renovated Union Market nearby, DC's northeast neighborhood of industrial, grey warehouses is starting to get a little color back.