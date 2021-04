U Pain (Bain) Bridge

Take It to the Bridge The longest teak bridge at 1,300 yards, the 200-year-old U Bein's Bridge is just outside of Mandalay in Myanmar, the country formerly known as Burma. The best times to go are sunrise and sunset. When I was there--at sunset--I strolled across the railing-less bridge along with a small handful of tourists and a bevy of Buddhist monks who were on their way to give alms.