Elma Arts Complex Luxury Hotel
Ya'ir St 1, Zikhron Ya'akov, Israel
Photo courtesy of Elma Arts Complex Luxury Hotel
Elma Arts Complex Luxury HotelEssentially a grand-scale gallery and performance space with meticulously designed guestrooms, this seaside retreat south of Haifa defies easy categorization. Built in 1968 as a sanitarium, the sinuous white building won Yaacov Rechter the coveted Israel Award for Architecture. Arts patron Lily Elstein bought and reimagined the space in 2005, enlisting Rechter’s son to oversee the transformation to boutique-hotel-cum-museum-and-theater. In a nod to the property’s original purpose, the on-site spa is truly sublime, so, if you’re not relaxed enough from catching a Debussy sonata before bed or waking up to expansive Mediterranean views, head there for the signature massage, which includes shiva lingam stones and, naturally, music therapy.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
about 3 years ago
Elma Arts Complex Luxury Hotel
Elma is a loose acronym for "Elstein music and art," named for owner and prominent art collector Lily Elstein, who created this cultural center and hotel in the charming city of Zichron Ya’akov, near Haifa. Elstein bought and restored the main building, designed in 1968 by the award-winning brutalist architect Yaakov Rechter, as a workers' retreat, with stunning views of lush green fields and the Mediterranean Sea. Elstein's private collection of local and international modern and contemporary art is displayed in the guestrooms and throughout three galleries. Also featured are not one, but two impressive concert halls, an art library, and a restaurant.