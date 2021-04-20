Elma Arts Complex Luxury Hotel

Elma is a loose acronym for "Elstein music and art," named for owner and prominent art collector Lily Elstein, who created this cultural center and hotel in the charming city of Zichron Ya’akov, near Haifa. Elstein bought and restored the main building, designed in 1968 by the award-winning brutalist architect Yaakov Rechter, as a workers' retreat, with stunning views of lush green fields and the Mediterranean Sea. Elstein's private collection of local and international modern and contemporary art is displayed in the guestrooms and throughout three galleries. Also featured are not one, but two impressive concert halls, an art library, and a restaurant.