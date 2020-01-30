Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Setai Tel Aviv

David Razi'el St 22, Tel Aviv-Yafo, 6802919, Israel
Website
| +972 3-601-6000
The Setai Tel Aviv Tel Aviv Israel
The Setai Tel Aviv Tel Aviv Israel
The Setai Tel Aviv Tel Aviv Israel
The Setai Tel Aviv Tel Aviv Israel
The Setai Tel Aviv Tel Aviv Israel
The Setai Tel Aviv Tel Aviv Israel
The Setai Tel Aviv Tel Aviv Israel
The Setai Tel Aviv Tel Aviv Israel

More info

The Setai Tel Aviv

Why we love it: A 900-year-old fortress-cum-prison reimagined as a luxe getaway 

The Highlights:
- Historic artifacts, original ironwork, and a stone arch bearing the seal of Abdul Hamid II 
- A fourth-floor infinity pool with an uninterrupted view of the Mediterranean Sea
- A full-service spa with hammam

The Review:
The Setai Tel Aviv, right at the edge of the Mediterranean and on the main square of the old city of Jaffa, is steeped in history. Guests walking through the large arch at the hotel’s entrance will notice the seal of Abdul Hamid II, who came to power more than 100 years ago, and they can peak at stone and iron prison cells behind the grotto-like lobby bar. Initially constructed by the Crusaders as a fortress in the 12th century, it later became a kishle (“jailhouse” in Turkish) during the Ottoman Empire and was used as a British command post during Israel’s War of Independence. The original buildings and their stone corridors that wrap around inner courtyards have undergone meticulous restoration that included archaeological digs (some uncovered artifacts are on display in the lobby) and three floors have been added.

The 120 rooms and suites feature Ottoman-inspired design details including richly colored Turkish rugs and laser-cut pendant lamps alongside dark wood furniture and a sleek textured headboard. Spacious bathrooms sport granite sinks, bathtubs, and separate rain showers. Just off the restaurant Jaya (which offers an ample kosher breakfast buffet and neo-Mediterranean kosher food for lunch and dinner) are former prison yards that now serve as the hotel’s stunning front and rear courtyards, with comfy seating among verdant lemon trees. The basement spa, which boasts a traditional Turkish hammam, is worth a visit and just try and stay away from the fabulous infinity pool with panoramic views of the Mediterranean and downtown Tel Aviv twinkling along the coastline—sunsets here are nothing short of amazing.
By Devorah Lev-Tov , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

Can Wearing Masks Protect Travelers From Coronavirus?
Can Wearing Masks Protect Travelers From Coronavirus?
Please Stop Packing Your Dirty Shoes With Clean Clothes
Please Stop Packing Your Dirty Shoes With Clean Clothes
Why Skiing in Western Canada is So Romantic
Why Skiing in Western Canada is So Romantic
Sponsored by Ski Canada
Here's Why Après-Ski is Better in Canada
Here's Why Après-Ski is Better in Canada
Sponsored by Ski Canada