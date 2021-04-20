Church of Nativity
Bethlehem
Church of the NativityThe Church of the Nativity, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located south of Jerusalem in Bethlehem in the West Bank. It was originally commissioned by the Roman Emperor Constantine the Great in 327 and built over the cave where Jesus is said to have been born—the precise site is today marked by a silver star. Rebuilt by Justinian as a typical five-aisle basilica in 565, the Church of the Nativity has subsequently expanded into the sprawling complex it is today.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
The Church of the Nativity, Bethlehem
These days it's easy to cross the border into the West Bank. I highly recommend spending time exploring the other side of the wall.
The Church of the Nativity is believed to be located over the cave that marks the birthplace of Jesus of Nazareth. Even if you're not religious, it's deeply moving to experience this basilica. Make sure you don't miss the peaceful courtyard behind it.
Abed Yossef (abedyossef@hotmail.com) is based in Jerusalem and has been my trusted driver and guide for the past years. Depending on sites and cities you want to visit in the West Bank, he will charge around $150–$250.
