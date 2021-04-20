Machneyuda
Beit Ya'akov St 10, Jerusalem, Israel
| +972 2-533-3442
Sun - Thur 12:30pm - 4pm
Sat - Thur 6:30pm - 12am
Fri 11:30am - 3pm
Discover Modern Israeli CuisineIf you are looking for a quiet meal, this is not the place for you. But if you want mouth-watering, inventive food with attentive service and authentic Israeli hospitality, Machneyuda hits the spot. Situated in the iconic Jerusalem shuk, or marketplace, the restaurant is the brainchild of three acclaimed chefs: Yossi Elad, Assaf Granite, and Uri Navon. The kitchen showcases locally sourced ingredients prepared with modern creativity and classic techniques. The lively dining room is focused on creativity. For the restaurant's signature dessert presentation, tables are covered with aluminum foil and covered with a dizzying variety of cakes, fruits, ice creams, and sweets.
Machneyuda
Inspired by the produce at the nearby Machane Yehuda Market, the menu and the atmosphere at Machneyuda reflect a lively dialogue between haute cuisine and home cooking. The personable and animated chefs collaborate on the menu and may spontaneously break into song. One of the most popular restaurants in Jerusalem, this unforgettable experience requires a reservation.