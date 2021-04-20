Machneyuda Beit Ya'akov St 10, Jerusalem, Israel

Sun - Thur 12:30pm - 4pm Sat - Thur 6:30pm - 12am Fri 11:30am - 3pm

Discover Modern Israeli Cuisine If you are looking for a quiet meal, this is not the place for you. But if you want mouth-watering, inventive food with attentive service and authentic Israeli hospitality, Machneyuda hits the spot. Situated in the iconic Jerusalem shuk, or marketplace, the restaurant is the brainchild of three acclaimed chefs: Yossi Elad, Assaf Granite, and Uri Navon. The kitchen showcases locally sourced ingredients prepared with modern creativity and classic techniques. The lively dining room is focused on creativity. For the restaurant's signature dessert presentation, tables are covered with aluminum foil and covered with a dizzying variety of cakes, fruits, ice creams, and sweets.