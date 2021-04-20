Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Machneyuda

Beit Ya'akov St 10, Jerusalem, Israel
Website
| +972 2-533-3442
Discover Modern Israeli Cuisine Jerusalem Israel
Machneyuda Jerusalem Israel
Discover Modern Israeli Cuisine Jerusalem Israel
Machneyuda Jerusalem Israel

More info

Sun - Thur 12:30pm - 4pm
Sat - Thur 6:30pm - 12am
Fri 11:30am - 3pm

Discover Modern Israeli Cuisine

If you are looking for a quiet meal, this is not the place for you. But if you want mouth-watering, inventive food with attentive service and authentic Israeli hospitality, Machneyuda hits the spot. Situated in the iconic Jerusalem shuk, or marketplace, the restaurant is the brainchild of three acclaimed chefs: Yossi Elad, Assaf Granite, and Uri Navon. The kitchen showcases locally sourced ingredients prepared with modern creativity and classic techniques. The lively dining room is focused on creativity. For the restaurant's signature dessert presentation, tables are covered with aluminum foil and covered with a dizzying variety of cakes, fruits, ice creams, and sweets.
By Shawn Rodgers , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Marc Perrotta
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago

Machneyuda

Inspired by the produce at the nearby Machane Yehuda Market, the menu and the atmosphere at Machneyuda reflect a lively dialogue between haute cuisine and home cooking. The personable and animated chefs collaborate on the menu and may spontaneously break into song. One of the most popular restaurants in Jerusalem, this unforgettable experience requires a reservation.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points