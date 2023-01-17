InterContinental David Tel Aviv

Kaufmann St 12, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
http://www.intercontinental-telaviv.com/
Ori Ackerman, courtesy of Intercontinental David Tel Aviv

Ori Ackerman, courtesy of Intercontinental David Tel Aviv

Ori Ackerman, courtesy of Intercontinental David Tel Aviv

Ori Ackerman, courtesy of Intercontinental David Tel Aviv

You can’t go wrong with any of the Intercontinental David’s rooms, all 555 of which look out onto the Mediterranean, but those seeking the ultimate view should at least consider the Jaffa Suite for its privileged perspective on Old Jaffa, or the Tel Aviv Suite, where the panorama includes Jaffa, Tel Aviv, and the sea. On the other hand, this hotel is so centrally located that you could simply walk to anything you want to see, from the evocative old city of Jaffa with its minarets, stone walls, and bobbing boats, to the Neve Tzedek district full of bohemian cafes and boutiques. Although you’ll be tempted to fill up on produce, halva, and pastries at the nearby Shuk HaCarmel market, save room for at least one dinner at the Intercontinental David—especially the traditional Shabbat meal that takes place in the third-floor Jaffa Court on Friday nights.

By Abbie Kozolchyk
