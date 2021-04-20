Dan Eilat Red Sea Hotel
Though it's technically part of Eilat and connected to endless local activities via a beachfront promenade, the 375-room Dan feels like an ecosystem unto itself, complete with multiple waterfalls, pools, restaurants, and even squash courts, plus a spa, salon, and disco. Not your average megaresort, the venerable lodging was designed by globetrotting interiors guru Adam Tihany, who grew up just a few hours away in Jerusalem. For the full effect, consider one of the new rooms or suites, which feature muted, desert-chic décor, but know that any room will come with the most important amenity—views of the Red Sea. When you’re ready to leave the property, a whole menu of snorkeling and diving excursions awaits, as does Eilat’s Underwater Observatory Marine Park. The hotel is also happy to arrange jeep tours through the desert (don’t miss the Red Canyon and Solomon’s Valley) and visits to the International Birding and Research Center Eilat, known for its flamingo pools.