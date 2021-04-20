Twin Peaks
Twin Peaks, San Francisco, CA, USA
The Best Views of the City by the BayThe best views of San Francisco are from the top of Twin Peaks, the two hills that are located in the geographic center of the city. Only from Twin Peaks can you get a 360-degree view of the entire city.
If you are lucky, on a clear day you can see all four Bay Area bridges—from the Golden Gate to the Richmond-San Rafael and the Bay Bridge all the way south to the San Mateo.
Standing on North Peak, you can look down the tree line of Market all the way to the Ferry Building. All the city neighborhoods, scattered over up and down the hills, from Mission to Bernal Heights to Russian Hill to the Presidio are in your vista. If it's clear, you'll be able to see the Marin Headlands, Alcatraz, Sausalito, and even Mt. Tam.
From the North Peak, you can walk over to the South Peak and take in the city views from the Sunset District down to San Francisco International Airport.
Tips:
1. Bring a jacket with you. Even on a warm summer’s day, it can be chilly at Twin Peaks.
2. Wear sturdy shoes, especially if you want to walk up to the Peaks and or around them.
3. Bring binoculars, if you have them. There are telescopes that you can pay to use if you don’t have binoculars.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
View of the city by the Bay
Twin Peaks is a great place from where you can enjoy a panoramic view of arguably the most beautiful city in the U.S. In the photo Market street with, at the end, the Embarcadero.
almost 7 years ago
The ideal 360 degree sightseeing spot for San Francisco
If you find yourself in the San Francisco area, take a drive up to the Twin Peaks. If you're adventurous or athletic, challenge yourself by cycling or running up to catch a stunning view of the city, weather permitting. Try to head out there when the sky is clear of fog; the view is particularly beautiful at sunset or sunrise. Twin Peaks provides a 360 degree view of the entire city and gives you a perspective of how small San Francisco truly is. Both Bay and Golden Gate Bridge are visible from this spot. Don't worry about it being too "touristy," because it's well worth the trip.