The Best Views of the City by the Bay

The best views of San Francisco are from the top of Twin Peaks, the two hills that are located in the geographic center of the city. Only from Twin Peaks can you get a 360-degree view of the entire city.If you are lucky, on a clear day you can see all four Bay Area bridges—from the Golden Gate to the Richmond-San Rafael and the Bay Bridge all the way south to the San Mateo.Standing on North Peak, you can look down the tree line of Market all the way to the Ferry Building. All the city neighborhoods, scattered over up and down the hills, from Mission to Bernal Heights to Russian Hill to the Presidio are in your vista. If it's clear, you'll be able to see the Marin Headlands, Alcatraz, Sausalito, and even Mt. Tam.From the North Peak, you can walk over to the South Peak and take in the city views from the Sunset District down to San Francisco International Airport.Tips:1. Bring a jacket with you. Even on a warm summer’s day, it can be chilly at Twin Peaks.2. Wear sturdy shoes, especially if you want to walk up to the Peaks and or around them.3. Bring binoculars, if you have them. There are telescopes that you can pay to use if you don’t have binoculars.