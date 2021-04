Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle

Dip into the Rich Flavor of Ramen

The strip of Sawtelle Boulevard between La Grange and Tennessee avenues is a hotbed of spots with unbelievable Asian cuisine, and Tsujita LA is no exception. The noodle house has two specialties: tsukemen and tonkotsu ramen. The former relies on a pork-bone soup that's simmered for a very long time before the chef adds seafood for thickness and sweetness; diners dip noodles briefly into the strong broth and slurp them up. The latter is based on the ramen at Tanaka Shoten, a famous eatery in Tokyo . In both dishes, the broth is the star. It's creamy and packed with flavor.