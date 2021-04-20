Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle

Dipping Ramen Noodles

Tsujita LA is an amazing experience to have. You will have to wait in line unless you grab a seat right when they open. The kind staff and delicious tsukemen ramen is worth the long line you might come across. Noodles prepared ever so delicatly come to your table with an ever so savory broth to dip them with. Order a side of negi, Japanese green onion, it will help cure for whatever ails you.