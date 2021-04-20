Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle
Dip into the Rich Flavor of RamenThe strip of Sawtelle Boulevard between La Grange and Tennessee avenues is a hotbed of spots with unbelievable Asian cuisine, and Tsujita LA is no exception. The noodle house has two specialties: tsukemen and tonkotsu ramen. The former relies on a pork-bone soup that's simmered for a very long time before the chef adds seafood for thickness and sweetness; diners dip noodles briefly into the strong broth and slurp them up. The latter is based on the ramen at Tanaka Shoten, a famous eatery in Tokyo. In both dishes, the broth is the star. It's creamy and packed with flavor.
Dipping Ramen Noodles
Tsujita LA is an amazing experience to have. You will have to wait in line unless you grab a seat right when they open. The kind staff and delicious tsukemen ramen is worth the long line you might come across. Noodles prepared ever so delicatly come to your table with an ever so savory broth to dip them with. Order a side of negi, Japanese green onion, it will help cure for whatever ails you.
Best Tsukemen in LA? Quite Possibly.
The Little Osaka neighborhood of West LA is home to no less than 5 ramen houses. So what makes Tsujita Annex the perennial fan favorite? Their Tsukemen dipping ramen. Hands down the boldest broth and the al dente-ist noodles you will have. Anywhere. Be forewarned, come at peak hours and you'll be waiting a good minute.