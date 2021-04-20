Where are you going?
Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle

2057 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025, USA
Website
| +1 310-231-7373
More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 2am

Dip into the Rich Flavor of Ramen

The strip of Sawtelle Boulevard between La Grange and Tennessee avenues is a hotbed of spots with unbelievable Asian cuisine, and Tsujita LA is no exception. The noodle house has two specialties: tsukemen and tonkotsu ramen. The former relies on a pork-bone soup that's simmered for a very long time before the chef adds seafood for thickness and sweetness; diners dip noodles briefly into the strong broth and slurp them up. The latter is based on the ramen at Tanaka Shoten, a famous eatery in Tokyo. In both dishes, the broth is the star. It's creamy and packed with flavor.
By Sarah Purkrabek , AFAR Contributor

Alexis Tristin
almost 7 years ago

Dipping Ramen Noodles

Tsujita LA is an amazing experience to have. You will have to wait in line unless you grab a seat right when they open. The kind staff and delicious tsukemen ramen is worth the long line you might come across. Noodles prepared ever so delicatly come to your table with an ever so savory broth to dip them with. Order a side of negi, Japanese green onion, it will help cure for whatever ails you.
Quoc Ngo
over 6 years ago

Best Tsukemen in LA? Quite Possibly.

The Little Osaka neighborhood of West LA is home to no less than 5 ramen houses. So what makes Tsujita Annex the perennial fan favorite? Their Tsukemen dipping ramen. Hands down the boldest broth and the al dente-ist noodles you will have. Anywhere. Be forewarned, come at peak hours and you'll be waiting a good minute.

