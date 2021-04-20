Where are you going?
Truxtun Park

273 Hilltop Lane
Website
| +1 410-263-7958
Tranquility at Truxtun Park Annapolis Maryland United States

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 6pm

Tranquility at Truxtun Park

Truxton Park is Annapolis' main city park and it spans over 80 acres of green space with hiking trails, a skate park, sections for picnics, and two playgrounds for kids alongside 12 tennis courts, three baseball fields, five basketball courts, and a public boat ramp.

Also located in the park is the Roger W. Pip Moyer Recreation Center with an array of recreational and family activities such as indoor rock climbing, indoor Ballocity™ playground for kids, three playing courts, and four lane walking/jogging track.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points