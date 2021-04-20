Truxtun Park
273 Hilltop Lane
| +1 410-263-7958
Photo courtesy of The City of Annapolis
Sun - Sat 6am - 6pm
Tranquility at Truxtun ParkTruxton Park is Annapolis' main city park and it spans over 80 acres of green space with hiking trails, a skate park, sections for picnics, and two playgrounds for kids alongside 12 tennis courts, three baseball fields, five basketball courts, and a public boat ramp.
Also located in the park is the Roger W. Pip Moyer Recreation Center with an array of recreational and family activities such as indoor rock climbing, indoor Ballocity™ playground for kids, three playing courts, and four lane walking/jogging track.