Trattoria Mario
Via Rosina, 2r, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
| +39 055 218550
Photo by Gianluca Moggi
More info
Mon - Sat 12pm - 3:30pm
Enjoy a rustic lunchCramped it may be, but rustic Da Mario, located at the back of the mercato centrale, serves up a menu of consistently reliable Florentine classics to a mix of stall workers, business folk and tourists, and it’s always packed. The choice changes daily, but look out for earthy zuppa di fagioli e cavolo nero and peppato, a kind of beef stew laced with black pepper.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Comfort Food in the Heart of Florence
From the outside, it may look like a tourist trap. The windows are covered in travel stickers and magazine reviews. But if the walls at Trattoria Mario could talk they would say one thing: here is the food. There's no hype here, just a solid, affordable menu written on a piece of brown butcher paper, communal tables, and tasty home-style dishes like Tuscan soup and a tender beef stew.