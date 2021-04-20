Comfort Food in the Heart of Florence

From the outside, it may look like a tourist trap. The windows are covered in travel stickers and magazine reviews. But if the walls at Trattoria Mario could talk they would say one thing: here is the food. There's no hype here, just a solid, affordable menu written on a piece of brown butcher paper, communal tables, and tasty home-style dishes like Tuscan soup and a tender beef stew.