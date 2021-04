Toro

Toro, located in Boston 's South End district, is a little slice of Barcelona in the Northeast. The menu is based on small plates (tapas), and while the ingredients are regionally sourced, the wine list is all Spanish, giving Toro a nice mixture of local atmosphere and international appeal. Also, though the standard menu has a traditionally Spanish emphasis on meats and fresh seafood, there are also vegetarian, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and nut-free options.