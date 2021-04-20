Tokyo Fish Market
1220 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA 94706, USA
| +1 510-524-7243
More info
Mon - Sat 9am - 6pm
Tokyo Fish Market: The Best Take Out Lunch in BerkeleyHusband and wife Isamu and Tazuye Fujita opened up Tokyo Fish Market in 1963. Since 1971 it's been an extended family affair and the fish market, grocery store and gift shop (two different buildings on San Pablo Avenue) are fabulous places to head for lunch or dinner options.
You'll truly feel like you're stepping into Japan and you'll be amazed at how affordable the food is. Head to Tokyo Fish Market and know that you and your stomach, will be impressed.