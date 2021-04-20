Theatinerstraße 22
Theatinerstraße 22, 80333 München, Germany
Theatine Church: Italian Baroque MasterpieceTheatine Church (Theatinerkirche in German) towers over Odeonsplatz. The inside is mostly white marble, a contrast to the bright yellow facade.
It's much more formal inside than many other churches in Munich and is the burial place for many Bavarian royalty, including King Maximilian II.
The Catholic Church was built from 1663 to 1690. It was severely damaged during WWII. Look for a newspaper clipping on the right side of the church, about halfway down to see it in its destructive state. Thankfully it was carefully restored.