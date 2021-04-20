The Whiskey Brooklyn
44 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
| +1 718-387-8444
Sun - Sat 12pm - 4am
PicklebacksIf you live in NYC and you like to drink, then you've probably come across our local tradition of drinking Picklebacks. Picklebacks are a shot of whiskey (usually Jameson) and a chaser of fresh pickle juice. While it sounds disgusting, the combination tastes identical to a Big Mac. Since no one in their right mind should ever eat a Big Mac, it's a blessing that some bartender discovered this secret.
You can find them in bars all over New York. My favorite, however, is at The Whiskey in Brooklyn. It's an awesome bar with bunch of fun games like skeeball and shuffleboard.