Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Whiskey Brooklyn

44 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Website
| +1 718-387-8444
Picklebacks New York New York United States

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 4am

Picklebacks

If you live in NYC and you like to drink, then you've probably come across our local tradition of drinking Picklebacks. Picklebacks are a shot of whiskey (usually Jameson) and a chaser of fresh pickle juice. While it sounds disgusting, the combination tastes identical to a Big Mac. Since no one in their right mind should ever eat a Big Mac, it's a blessing that some bartender discovered this secret.
You can find them in bars all over New York. My favorite, however, is at The Whiskey in Brooklyn. It's an awesome bar with bunch of fun games like skeeball and shuffleboard.
By Jenny Adams , AFAR Local Expert
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30