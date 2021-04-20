Where are you going?
The Violet Hour

1520 North Damen Avenue
Website
| +1 773-252-1500
More info

Sun - Sat 6pm - 2am

Violet Hour

The first rule of the speakeasy is that it can’t be easy to find. The Violet Hour’s door is directly across the street from Big Star. Look for the handle on the wall and the light above it, because the door mural changes frequently and cleverly disguises the space. It doesn’t take reservations, so expect to wait in line as the number of people in the bar at any time is also tightly controlled. This is good, because it won’t ever be packed! The Violet Hour isn’t a get-up-and-mingle kind of joint, which makes it the perfect dark, sexy lounge for romantic dates and quiet conversations about world domination. The cocktail menu changes frequently, so even if you’ve been before, you should go again. (And try the Finocchio Focaccia.)
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

