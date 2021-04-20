Where are you going?
The Sanctuary Spa

171 Jianguo Middle Rd, DaPuQiao, Lu Wan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
| +86 21 3356 2257
The Finest Facials Around

The two women behind the Sanctuary are truly a dynamic duo. Specializing in skin care, they go above and beyond to ensure that everyone who walks through their doors is well looked after. After a quick chat, each facial is customized to ensure the best treatment possible.

They use their own line of products, containing carefully sourced ingredients from around the world, and have given all their staff extensive training so rest assured, you're in good hands here.


By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
