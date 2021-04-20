The Sanctuary Spa 171 Jianguo Middle Rd, DaPuQiao, Lu Wan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China

The Finest Facials Around The two women behind the Sanctuary are truly a dynamic duo. Specializing in skin care, they go above and beyond to ensure that everyone who walks through their doors is well looked after. After a quick chat, each facial is customized to ensure the best treatment possible.



They use their own line of products, containing carefully sourced ingredients from around the world, and have given all their staff extensive training so rest assured, you're in good hands here.





*Picture courtesy of The Santuary