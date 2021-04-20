Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Bristol

2152 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
Website
| +1 773-862-5555
The Bristol Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 2pm
Sun 5pm - 9pm
Mon - Thur 5:30pm - 10pm
Fri 5:30pm - 11pm
Sat 5pm - 11pm

The Bristol

Locals, out-of-towners, and food-and-bev industry crowds alike flock to this Bucktown restaurant—one of the first to modernize the fine dining scene in Chicago with louder music, less showiness, and no white tablecloths. Settle into banquette seating for chef Todd Stein's contemporary American plates, all of which feature a strong focus on nose-to-tail cooking. Experience it in favorites like the crispy pig ears (with kimchi BBQ sauce and lime), Amish half-chicken (with mustard and dill spätzle and chicken jus), whole trout (with manzanilla and caper relish), and porchetta (stuffed with fennel-garlic sausage alongside brussels sprouts and plums). Do save room for dessert—the Basque cake, a decadent finale with pastry cream, seasonal fruit compote, and walnuts, is one of the city’s most celebrated sweet fixes.
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points