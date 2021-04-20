The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami
455 Grand Bay Dr
+1 305-365-4500
Photo courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne
Celestial Sense in Key BiscayneInspired by the lunar calendar, new spa treatments at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne resort on an island south of Miami Beach explore the moon’s influence on the senses. Products from Éminence’s biodynamic line utilize ingredients harvested during corresponding phases of the moon.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Progressive Dining at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne
At The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, indulge in t the “Around the World Tour” through the resort’s four restaurants. You'll do from bar to bar, enjoying culinary wonders from around the world. Start at Dune, a high energy beach bar, to Cantina Beach, a Coastal Mexican inspired restaurant with its own “Tequiler.” Then travel to Italy or at least its approximation, in the form of Cioppino, which features a banquet style wine room and tabletop telescopes for moon and star gazing on the patio. There’s even a constellation concierge to help you find your own lucky star.
almost 7 years ago
Luxury on the Beach
I splurged on the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne not long ago and fell in love at the first glass of champagne upon check in. We were upgraded to a stunning ocean view room and I took my morning coffee on the balcony. Heading to the beach in the am the attendant arranged my chair in perfect sunbathing position and even made me a towel pillow. I would move in if I could!
almost 7 years ago
Live Mermaids at The Ritz-Carlton Spa
To celebrate the opening of their newly renovated spa, The Ritz-Carlton on Key Biscayne hired live mermaids to greet guests. While you may not see a mermaid on your next vacation to the resort, you can, however, book one of their fabulous massages or body treatments. I recommend the Island Escape Package, which includes a massage, facial, mani and pedi. It's pure bliss.