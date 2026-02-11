Lane Nieset Headshot copy.jpg

Lane Nieset

Afar Contributor

Originally from Miami, Lane Nieset is a travel writer who has lived in the South of France and Paris for more than a decade. Currently based in Paris, she covers a mix of lifestyle, wine, food, fashion, art, and design for a variety of publications, including Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Town & Country, Vogue.com, Food & Wine, and Galerie. She has contributed to guidebooks for Fodor’s, Frommer’s, and Eater, among others, and has appeared as a guest host on BBC Travel’s RSVP Abroad series. Follow her travels on Instagram @Lanenieset.

