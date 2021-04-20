Where are you going?
The Oculus

Church St, New York, NY 10006, USA
Website
The Oculus New York New York United States
The Oculus

Designed to resemble a white dove taking flight, architect Santiago Calatrava’s superstructure sits atop a transit hub that connects the PATH train to many subway lines. It’s become a destination (and Instagram favorite) in its own right: As commuters hustle through the soaring transit hub, others take their time admiring the space, snapping selfies, and browsing the Westfield World Trade Center mall’s shops and cafés. For more inspiring views, head to the top of One World Observatory.
By AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

