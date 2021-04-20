The Mushroom Stand, Baltimore Farmer's Market & Bazaar 407 E Saratoga St

Mushroom Following at the Baltimore Farmers' Market The proprietress, her team, and the Mushroom Stand have become important staples at the Baltimore Farmers' Market. With a huge following in Baltimore, she is known to many as the "Mushroom Lady" because she sells the most amazing mushroom dishes.



The favorite (well, my favorite really) are the mushroom fritters: oyster mushrooms, beer-battered, fried, served over greens with sheep's cheese, basil, and their special homemade hot sauce (if you like hot sauce, you should ask for a generous helping). Other equally great dishes include the portobello quinoa and portobello sandwiches. The portobellos are marinated and roasted on what looks like a big smoker. All dishes are served with the cheese and hot sauce.



A logistical note: the wait can usually be a bit long, but you'll make friends with fellow mushroom lady groupies in the process. Do a lap around the expansive market and you'll run into a long line towards the back (not far from the pit beef stand) where people are waiting for their mushroom dishes. You'll pay first near the fresh mushrooms and you'll be given a number. Find a table or a parking block and don't wait to eat. You'll guaranteed be asked what amazingness you're eating or bond with fellow Mushroom Stand patrons over the deliciousness.



