The Langham, Boston

250 Franklin St, Boston, MA 02110, USA
https://www.langhamhotels.com/en/the-langham/boston/
This 101-year-old building in the Financial District spent its first 59 years as the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. In 2003, the Hong Kong–based Langham Hospitality Group reopened the landmark building as a well-appointed hotel. The building still has its original brass Federal Reserve seal embedded in the marble floor of the hotel’s Italian restaurant, Grana. In the lobby, the banker’s box drawers line one of the walls, while the custom-designed carpets are inspired by the leaf motif found on dollar bills.

The 312 guest rooms, renovated in 2021, have a modern residential feel, with a blue and tan color scheme meant to evoke the shores of New England. Sprawling marble bathrooms have rain showers, while a wooden armoire hides a well-stocked mini bar. On the first floor of the hotel, visit the Fed, a moodily lit 1920s-style cocktail bar with a vault of rare spirits from around the world.

By Bailey Berg

More Recommendations

Meaghan Agnew
Tue Apr 20 17:03:01 EDT 2021

A Great Hotel

It’s not every day you get to stay in a national landmark and enjoy pastries baked inside a former bank vault. The massive brick building that houses the Langham first opened in 1922 as the original Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. In 1981 the building was converted into a hotel (Le Meridien), then became a Langham property in 2004. But bank elements remain today, including gold coin door mouldings and two original paintings by famed American artist N.C. Wyeth. Throughout its hotel lifetime, the space has hosted many an A-lister, including Julia Roberts, Madonna, Jack Nicholson, and David Cameron. The rooms blend luxurious and residential-feeling, with sumptuous bedding and stunning skyline views from the higher floors. In the mezzanine-level Governors Room, guests can browse antique maps on loan from the Boston Public Library, some dating back to the 1500s.

In 2012, the hotel underwent a $6 million renovation to its lobby, which now boasts an open floor plan, dramatic entrance, and retro-feel tea and cocktail lounge called The Reserve. In 2014, the hotel also wrapped up a renovation of seven of its 12 function rooms, making the space more amenable to weddings and business gatherings.

