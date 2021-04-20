Where are you going?
The Kona Coffee and Tea Company, Inc.

74-5035 Queen Kaahumanu Highway
Website
| +1 808-329-6577
Kailua-Kona Hawaii United States
Bringing Hawaii Home

With so many coffees to choose from, it will be hard to choose what to bring home. Coffee is great souvenir and all the shops and farms offer their beans and grounds along with coffee mugs, tshirts, and other souvenir items. Kona Coffee and Tea has a store and a cafe where you can visit and taste the flavors before you decide what to take home!

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

Anne Nguyen
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago

