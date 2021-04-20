The Graham and Co
Set in the Catskills, the Graham & Co is a boutique hotel that has reimagined the classic weekend mountain getaway. Located about two-and-a-half hours from New York City
, this retreat offers spacious minimalist rooms, some with kitchenettes. Details include Mexican blankets, Tivoli radios, and custom bath amenities that are available for purchase at the front desk. The Graham & Co is designed as a place to sit back and read while putting your feet up next to the fire pit. Plenty of outdoor activities (fishing, hiking, skiing) are nearby, but many guests settle into the property and its Adirondack chairs, hammocks, and picnic area for a welcome escape from the bustle of city life. Explore the town of Phoenicia on a complimentary bike or simply stay put at this unpretentious mountain property.