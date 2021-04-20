Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Graham and Co

80 Route 214, Phoenicia, New York
Website
The Graham and Co Phoenicia New York United States
The Graham and Co Phoenicia New York United States
The Graham and Co Phoenicia New York United States
The Graham and Co Phoenicia New York United States
The Graham and Co Phoenicia New York United States
The Graham and Co Phoenicia New York United States
The Graham and Co Phoenicia New York United States
The Graham and Co Phoenicia New York United States
The Graham and Co Phoenicia New York United States
The Graham and Co Phoenicia New York United States
The Graham and Co Phoenicia New York United States
The Graham and Co Phoenicia New York United States
The Graham and Co Phoenicia New York United States
The Graham and Co Phoenicia New York United States

The Graham and Co

Set in the Catskills, the Graham & Co is a boutique hotel that has reimagined the classic weekend mountain getaway. Located about two-and-a-half hours from New York City, this retreat offers spacious minimalist rooms, some with kitchenettes. Details include Mexican blankets, Tivoli radios, and custom bath amenities that are available for purchase at the front desk. The Graham & Co is designed as a place to sit back and read while putting your feet up next to the fire pit. Plenty of outdoor activities (fishing, hiking, skiing) are nearby, but many guests settle into the property and its Adirondack chairs, hammocks, and picnic area for a welcome escape from the bustle of city life. Explore the town of Phoenicia on a complimentary bike or simply stay put at this unpretentious mountain property.
By Jessica Colley Clarke , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points