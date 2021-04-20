Where are you going?
The Cozy Restaurant and Inn

103 Frederick Rd
Website
| +1 301-271-7373
Nestled in Maryland's beautiful Catoctin Mountains and within miles of Camp David, the U.S. presidential retreat, is the oldest family-owned restaurant in the state of Maryland. Since 1929, Wilbur and Mary Freeze with son Jerry at the helm today has hosted Presidents (from Hoover to George W. Bush), cabinet members, world leaders, secret service, media, and press corps. Within the Cozy, the Camp David Museum showcases the history of Camp David through pictures, memorabilia, and gifts. Its neighboring country inn, the original housing of the secret service who protected FDR while in Thurmont, contain charming suites (each with a jacuzzi and gas fireplace), rooms and cottages named after the presidents, dignitaries, and news media agencies who have lodged and dined at the cozy
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

