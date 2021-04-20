Where are you going?
The Carrington Hotel

15-47 Katoomba St, Katoomba NSW 2780, Australia
| +61 2 4782 1111
A Classic Hotel with History, Elegance, and Ambiance Katoomba Australia
The Carrington's long and rich history spans nearly 125 years since her opening by Sydney hotelier Harry Rowell.

Originally named The Great Western, this Grand Old Lady soon became a popular retreat for international guests, Sydney's elite, and adventurers eager to explore the Blue Mountains' natural wonders.

The hotel is steeped in history, tales of adventures and royalty, and perhaps even a ghost tale or two. The walls are covered with vintage photographs and the place looks like it was sealed in a time capsule (and yet still boasts modern amenities like wifi).

The hotel bar is vintage, perfect for a glass of wine or local pint after a long day of adventures in the Blues. There are function rooms, a pool table, an elegant dining room (plus a more casual dining establishment, which used to be the town bank, on the property, as well as a stand-alone pub), as well as a 100-year old regulation snooker table.

An onsite bottle shop is available, offering a wide variety of gourmet foods and excellent beers and wines, and a brewpub is even in the works.
By Chris Chesak , AFAR Local Expert

