The Amazon, Aqua Expeditions

Cruising the Amazon in Style I've always dreamed of exploring the Amazon and I couldn't imagine a better way than setting sail aboard the MV Aria. The second ship in Aqua Expeditions Amazon fleet, the MV Aria launched in 2011 and holds just 32 guests. Peruvian architect Jordi Puigi is responsible for the striking design. Each of the 16 cabins has floor to ceiling windows so guests can wake up to see the sunrise over the Amazon and if they are lucky, pink dolphins popping out of the water.



The top deck has a bar that makes a great pisco sour, plus a hot tub where you can take in the bright stars at night. Guests can choose from three, four, or seven-night trips. The itinerary and the wildlife you will spot changes depending on the season and the water levels.