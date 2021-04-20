Hallowed Ground

There are legends, and then there are the real people who make them possible. It was here in 1836 that men like Jim Bowie and Davy Crockett lost their lives defending the very idea of Texas and the concept of freedom, holding out for thirteen days against General Antonio Lopez de Santa Ana and his troops against all odds. When you walk through the Alamo you may be struck at how much smaller it feels than what you'd imagined, or what you've seen in the many films and TV shows that feature the now almost mythic story. The Alamo is treated not as a museum or an attraction, but as a shrine: men are asked to take off their hats, voices are expected to be hushed. It's a powerful feeling that no movie, book or TV show can replicate. Go there and feel it yourself.