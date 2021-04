Thai Gourmet Restaurant, Limerick

Walk down the stairs to this cozy, red restaurant, and the room is filled with the scent of lemongrass. My Thai companions told me, as they ordered, that this was "the only proper Thai food" in Limerick. And it was some of the finest I've had--the plates of Pad Thai and Tom Yum soup and the seafood salad were spicy and light and delicious. If you crave rice noodles and tamarind when you're in Ireland , this is the place to come.