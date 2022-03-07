YenakArt Villa

An Exclusive Art Experience
It’s worth planning a visit to this contemporary art gallery in a striking Bauhaus mansion with a 6,400-square-foot sculpture garden in central Bangkok. Opened by French diplomat Jeremy Opitresco and restaurateur Frederic Meyer, YenakArt presents thoughtfully curated monthly and bimonthly contemporary exhibitions spanning all sorts of genres, themes, and media from emerging and established Thai artists and international artists with a close connection to Thailand. It’s become one of the local art community’s de facto hubs, holding private dinners for artists, high-end collectors, and others on the art circuit. Occasional open houses led by prominent exhibiting artists provide a chance to rub elbows with local movers and shakers.